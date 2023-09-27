Doncaster charity golf day raises thousands of pounds for Ukraine aid effort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Golf Club hosted its 16th annual charity day, organised by club stalwart Rick Morris, with funds going towards a number of projects.

More than 70 club members played, with teams travelling from far and wide to participate, including Carnoustie in Scotland, Aylesbury, Sunderland, and Altrincham to support the event.

As well as raising money for the Club Captain’s chosen charities, and the club’s junior foundation, £4,000 was raised for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Aid fund.

The charity golf day raised cash for Ukraine.

This is the second year the fund has been supported and adds to the £5,000 donated last year.

Pictured either side of Rick, who received a much-deserved certificate of thanks, is Kateryna Stelmakh and Bryn Iwanyckyj, who are both committee members of Doncaster’s Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Bryn is also a member at the golf club, and Kateryna was one the earliest arrivals in the UK, landing in Doncaster soon after the illegal invasion of her homeland by Russia.

She expressed enormous gratitude to Rick and the Doncaster Golf Club together with its participants and sponsors, as the donation will make a huge difference to many lives caught up in the conflict.