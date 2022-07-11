Doncaster charity celebrates a decade of empowering the nation to sleep better

Established in 2012, the xharity has enjoyed exceptional growth, tripling both its turnover and staff numbers during the last two years.

Its aim is to support the nation to sleep better by raising awareness of the value of a good night’s sleep and promoting understanding of the complexities of sleep, working with individuals, families, businesses and schools.

The most recent additions to The Sleep Charity’s team are Matthew Perry, who has taken on the role of graphic designer, and Julie Benson, training and membership officer. Both are brand new roles in the charity.

Vicki Beevers, The Sleep Charity’s CEO and founder

Meanwhile, last month, charity chair Tariq Shah, was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, receiving an OBE for philanthropy and services to charity.

Last year, deputy CEO, Lisa Artis was named a Trailblazer in Workplace Wellbeing, a prestigious award recognising her work developing the Charity’s Workplace Sleep Ambassadors programme.

The programme delivers training to empower teams to support one another in achieving a better night’s sleep. Registrations for these courses have almost tripled since the first one was held in November 2021.

Also in 2021, The Sleep Charity successfully launched the UK’s first-ever dedicated national sleep helpline, working with commercial partners Furniture Village to deliver a vital new service to Brits struggling with their sleeping habits.

Operated by a team of specialist sleep advisors, the National Sleep Helpline aims to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality, evidence-based advice, regardless of age, ethnicity, background or income. Since September 2021, calls to the helpline have increased by 72 per cent.

Reflecting on the charity’s last ten years, Vicki Beevers, The Sleep Charity’s CEO and founder, said: “We are so proud to celebrate our tenth anniversary in helping people to sleep better, lead a more stress-free life and understand the complexities of sleep and its importance for our general health and wellbeing.

“I am incredibly proud of the brilliant team we have, driving our growth and striving to support as many people as possible. Ten years is an incredible feat, and I am excited for our future plans.”