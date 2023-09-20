Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The movement emphasises the power of kindness and how no matter how big or small, one kind act can impact significantly on everyone’s wellbeing, forging closer bonds among communities and enhancing Doncaster as a vibrant and welcoming city for all.

Individuals, schools, voluntary and community groups and businesses are invited to play their role in building on the community spirit there is in the city and the kind actions that have shone through in the toughest of times.

Choose Kindness will launch at Cusworth Hall on Saturday 23rd September as part of the premiere of Doncaster Stories, the latest project from award-winning documentary film maker and multimedia specialist Wayne Sables. Doncaster Stories will feature the faces and voices of more than 20 people sharing their own stories of life in Doncaster. The film will be projected onto the imposing facade of Cusworth Hall creating a striking visual experience for audiences.

Councillor Rachael Blake, Cabinet Member for Equalities

The evening will also feature local voices talking about what kindness means to them and there will be opportunity to sign up to the Choose Kindness pledge on the Your Life Doncaster website. Further Choose Kindness events and activities will be lined up in other communities across the city while the experiences and stories of residents will also be brought to life online via the Your Life Doncaster website.

In association with Team Doncaster, Choose Kindness will also be a headline sponsor of Club Doncaster Foundation's Heart of Doncaster Awards on Friday 27th October.

Councillor Rachael Blake, Cabinet Member for Equalities, said: “Having lived in Doncaster for 14 years, I am proud to call the city my home. One of the reasons for this is the people – the beating heart of our city. Doncaster wouldn’t be the place it is today without the contributions and experiences of our residents and our diverse communities.

“Every single one of us has a hugely important role to play in shaping the future of our city, making it stronger and more cohesive where inclusivity is championed and diversity is celebrated. This is where Choose Kindness comes in – it is a reminder, a prompt that we all have the power to make a difference to each other’s lives whether that’s a small gesture or getting involved in projects to support others and the environment we live in. Through Choose Kindness, we’ll also be championing the best of our city, its character, inclusivity and diversity while bringing people of all backgrounds together, recognising how much we all have in common than we realise.”

Cllr Blake added: “Members of the community have already been supporting Team Doncaster partners in the launch of Choose Kindness. Now we are inviting more residents, businesses and organisations to make the Choose Kindness pledge.”

To sign up to the Choose Kindness Pledge, visit Choose Kindness - YourLifeDoncaster and keep an eye out for future events linking to the Choose Kindness movement.