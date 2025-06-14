Doncaster Chamber boss "flattered and humbled" to receive MBE from King

The boss of Doncaster Chamber says he is “flattered and humbled” to receive an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Chief Executive Dan Fell has picked up the gong for services to South Yorkshire’s economy and communities.

A spokesperson fro Doncaster Chamber of Commerce said: “This national honour has been awarded to Dan in recognition of his outstanding services to business and economy in South Yorkshire.

"Over nearly two decades at Doncaster Chamber, and a decade as Chief Executive, Dan has been a tireless advocate for inclusive economic growth, civic ambition, and community prosperity.

“Dan has played a leadership role in many of Doncaster’s biggest achievements in recent years, including the successful campaign for city status, the opening of Doncaster University Technical College, and the ongoing movement to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport - causes he has championed with determination and strategic vision.”

Beyond his role leading the Chamber, Dan serves in several key civic and governance roles.

He is currently a Director of Finance for Enterprise, Governor of DN Colleges Group, Co-Chair of Doncaster’s Education and Skills Portfolio Board, and a member of the South Yorkshire Skills Advisory Board and Doncaster’s City Centre Board.

His previous leadership positions include serving as chairman of Cast theatre and as a member of the South Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Mr Fell said: “I am flattered and humbled to receive this award. I have had the privilege of serving Doncaster as CEO of the Chamber for over a decade.

"During that time, I have worked with talented, motivated and innovative colleagues and non-executive directors.

"This award acknowledges all of them and the important work the Chamber does in championing business in our region.

“One of the joys about my day job is that it has created the rationale to get involved in so many extra curricula activities.

“Whether that has been chairing Doncaster’s city status bid, helping to secure a University Technical College for young people in our city, or serving as chair of Cast theatre, I hope I have been able to play a role in making the city that has given me my career a better place.

“Of course, there is much more to do – including getting Doncaster Sheffield Airport fully reopened – and I therefore look forward to working inspirational friends and peers within our Team Doncaster community to ensure that Doncaster’s next ten years are even better than the last decade.”

Under Dan’s leadership, Doncaster Chamber has gone from strength to strength - recognised nationally as a leading voice for business and awarded Chamber of the Year in 2019.

Most recently, the Chamber published a bold and forward-thinking 10-year manifesto for Doncaster, outlining a vision for long-term prosperity and social mobility in the region.

Reflecting on this news, Fabian Braithwaite, Chair of the Doncaster Chamber Board, said: “Dan’s contribution to Doncaster and South Yorkshire over the past decade has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has consistently demonstrated bold leadership, a deep sense of civic duty, and an unwavering commitment to the communities and businesses we serve.

"From championing the case for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to securing City Status and setting out an ambitious long-term vision for the region, Dan has never shied away from the big challenges.

“What makes his leadership truly stand out is the way he combines strategic foresight with a genuine passion for people — ensuring that everything he does is rooted in purpose and impact.

On behalf of the Chamber Board, we’re incredibly proud of Dan and absolutely thrilled to see his tireless efforts recognised with an MBE. It’s an honour he richly deserves.”

An MBE — or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — is one of the UK’s most prestigious honours. MBEs are awarded for outstanding achievement or service to the community that has had a long-term, significant impact.

Founded in 1941, the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce is a respected membership organisation that provides support, advice, expertise and representation for businesses of all sizes. Its vision is to make Doncaster one of the very best places in the UK to start, grow, and run a successful and sustainable business.

For more information about Dan Fell and the work of Doncaster Chamber, please visit: www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk