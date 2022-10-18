The award ceremony took place at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham earlier this month.

The Children and Young People Awards recognises the accomplishments from across the social care sector.

There were 11 finalists in total in the Lifetime Achievement category which recognises those who have made a long-term outstanding contribution to the lives of vulnerable children, young people and families over their lifetime.

Pam McConnell winning the Lifetime Achievement Award and Steve Walls, Host of the CYP Awards

Throughout her career, Pam has trained as a social worker, foster carer, therapist and in 1989, founded Five Rivers Child Care, a social enterprise that has an office in Doncaster.

The organisation has grown significantly since it began 33 years ago and now has more than 500 staff internationally and has supported thousands of children with adverse childhood experiences through its fostering, education, residential and therapeutic services.

As a social enterprise, Five Rivers Child Care reinvests a minimum of 51 per cent of any surplus into services that directly benefit children in care.

Pam McConnell, Founder and Chief Executive at Five Rivers Child Care, said: “What an honour it is to be nominated and to win the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It’s important for me to recognise all of the staff, and incredible foster carers, who work alongside me to turn children’s lives around. Five Rivers wouldn’t be what it is today without you all.

"It was a privilege to be sat beside some amazing nominees and I’d like to congratulate them and recognise the huge difference they have

made in their careers.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 33 years since Five Rivers Child Care opened its doors, and since then we have been able to help thousands of children in care across England and Ireland.

"A personal mission of mine has been to raise awareness of the needs of children in care and the challenges they face during their lifetime to ensure they receive the right support to give them the best chance possible to live safe and healthy lives, and to realise their full potential as they grow.

"I hope this will be my legacy.”