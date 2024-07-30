Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retired nurse from Doncaster has been named Volunteer of the Year by a national charity in recognition of her support for people with dementia and their carers.

Sherry Chinoy was given the accolade by national health and social care charity Making Space for “selflessly and tirelessly giving up her time to help others”. She collected the trophy at an awards ceremony held at The Edwardian hotel in Manchester.

As the main carer for her mother, time is something in short supply for Sherry – but with several useful specialities under her belt, she wanted to be sure her experience didn’t go to waste when she retired.

And so despite her own caring responsibilities, Sherry decided to devote much of her free time to helping others at Sandalwood, a social centre for older people in Wheatley Hills.

Making Space trustee Tim Quinlan, winner Sherry Chinoy and award sponsor Robert Bates from Allied Insurance.

Sandalwood stages regular activities for people living with dementia and carers can leave loved-ones in the capable hands of professional support workers and take some much-needed time for themselves.

Now in their third year, the Making Space Colleague Awards are held to recognise and pay tribute to the individuals and teams amongst the charity’s 1,000 nationwide employees and volunteers who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations and make a real difference.

Sherry and Janet Griffiths, team leader at Sandalwood, both attended the awards ceremony, where they joined other finalists to enjoy a three-course lunch sponsored by businesses from around the country.

Sherry said: “I worked in the community with the NHS for many years and gained lots of skills and knowledge in mental health, elderly care, nursing, dementia, physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

“I attended an open day at Sandalwood and felt so welcomed. The team was so friendly, I was happy to be able to volunteer there.”

Janet Griffiths, who nominated Sherry for the award, said: “Sherry is devoted to her mother and takes on all her caring duties. She’s also a great asset to our service and does so much to help - always kind, caring, attentive and non-judgmental and with lots of empathy.

"She helps with meals, thinks of new activities to keep people active and engaged, and does a huge amount of work in our dementia-friendly sensory garden.”

The garden is a particular highlight for Sherry, and as well as tending to the plants and lawns, she also turns her hand to maintenance on the summer house and fencing.

She said: “I have a lot of skills and I like to put them to good use. The garden is a great place to go and sit quietly with people who just want to spend some time talking. It’s very therapeutic.

“To be recognised like this is very special to me. Just being nominated by Janet made me feel so valued and appreciated.

“I showed my mum the trophy and certificate with my name on them and she’s really proud. She said it’s so good of Making Space to recognise what I do.

“But really the reward is knowing that I’m using my experience and skills to help other people.”

Phil Orton, chief people officer, Making Space, said: “I am continually inspired by the amazing work I witness throughout our services from our colleagues and volunteers.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our winners, finalists and everyone who took the time to nominate colleagues. Each and every member of our Making Space team is an inspiration, which is why we embrace the opportunity to recognise and value their incredible work and take pride in the positive.”

The Volunteer of the Year award was sponsored by Allied Insurance and judged by Jan Felton, director of vocational education company Training Unlimited and Making Space trustee Tim Quinlan.