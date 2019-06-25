Doncaster care homes prepare to greet special visitors
A group of care homes are set to greet visitors to mark National Care Home Day on Friday June 28.
The annual event which is taking place for the 7th year, is, this year, celebrating the role of art in care and showcasing the vital part it plays in creating communities that make a real difference to the residents there.
“Our door is always open to visitors, friends and families but this particular day is a celebration of the wonderful work we do and what a vital part we play in communities, families and in the lives of individuals,” said Andrew Savage Director Trust Care Ltd. “We try to have something planned for every day at our homes and art and crafts is just one of those activities which we find delivers huge benefits for our residents in terms of social engagement and mental stimulation.”
Staff and residents at Trust Care homes have been busy preparing for the day with them all adopting different themes. Perhaps the most eye-catching will be the Hawaiian themed event at Woodlea in Doncaster where children from the local nursery, St. Mary’s who are partnered with the home, have been decorating t-shirts for all the staff to wear on the day. The children will also be attending the open day to join their friends and enjoy summer themed activities.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We hope to welcome friends and families of existing residents and those who may be considering a care home for loved ones due to ill health, frailty, dementia or simply for those who are no longer able to live independently,” said Andrew. “Our doors will be open between 10am and 3pm for what is set to be a fun day for all involved.”
Trust Care has seven homes across located in Doncaster, Denaby Main, Norton, Barnsley and Brigg, offering, residential, nursing and specialist dementia care. Further details can be found by visiting www.trustcare.co.uk.