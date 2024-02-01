Doncaster care home residents get a surprise visitor in the shape of Kenneth the Shetland pony
Residents and staff at Liberty House care home in Cantley were treated today (Thursday) to a visit from my little Shetland Pony Kenneth.
A spokesman said: “He was a superstar took everything in his stride and enjoyed all the attention.
“This is a trial run of a service soon to be offered by the newly established Equestrian Centre Avalon Mill in Belton, incorporating the charity Isle Ride to Recover.
"Couldn’t be prouder of my little hoss! Kenny was a great hit with everyone at Liberty.”