Doncaster care home resident 'left severely burnt' and given 'drug overdose'

A former resident of a Doncaster care home suffered serious burns and was given a ‘drug overdose’ after neglect by carers.

The woman, who was in the care of Ivy Court Care Home in Balby, was badly injured in the incident in April this year.

Following the incident, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) undertook an inspection of the home and deemed Ivy Court as requiring improvement.

They found evidence that the provider needed to make improvements, identifying breaches of regulation in relation to the safety and management of the service.

The woman was left severely burned following the incident at Ivy Court Care Home.

The home is run by Runwood Homes which specialises in providing care for older people.

The woman, who was suffering from dementia, was given a hot drink in a tippy cup with a lid which was placed on a table in front of her.

The victim made a noise that is usual for her when she requires assistance and when the staff member approached the cup was found to be in her lap, leaving her “severely burned.”

Law firm Switalskis is pursuing the case and a spokesman said: “In further exploring the issue of negligent care in the residential home, it was found that the recording about the incident was not accurate and there was an indication that our client had been left with a hot drink in her lap burning through her clothes and onto her skin.

"First aid given was also not followed up and there was a delay in seeking medical support and our client’s wounds were not monitored.”

The woman’s daughter, Linda Godden, said: “I rang the care home on the day of the incident and was told that my mother was not burned.

"When I saw the extent of my mother’s burns I saw she had been scalded and was horrified.

"The home was there to look after her and keep her safe and I feel severely let down that she has suffered such injuries whilst in their care. My trust in the care home is shattered and I don’t want this to happen to other residents.”

Earlier in the year Linda’s mum. had also been given an overdose of another resident’s medication and had suffered multiple falls whilst in the care of Ivy Court.

Katrina Elsey. acting for the family said: “This incident was entirely avoidable as there was no need for the resident to be given such a hot drink when it was known she was a vulnerable adult.

"The risk of people sustaining serious burns from drinks made far too hot is something all care homes should consider.

"As a result of the lack of first aid treatment and care by staff, my client was seriously burned.

"There was a delay of around 10 hours before getting my client to a hospital. Sadly, I see a lot of claims in similar circumstances and the pain experienced by my client is quite unthinkable.

"Care homes are supposed to be a safe place for vulnerable elderly people and it is essential they are being treated with the dignity, care and compassion they deserve.”

A spokesperson at Runwood Homes said: “The recent accident at Ivy Court was regrettable and distressing for all involved. Our thoughts remain with those affected by this unfortunate event, and we extend our sincerest sympathies to them and their families during this challenging time.

