Doncaster care home honoured with national gold award for its end of life provision

A Doncaster nursing home has won a prestigious national award for its end of life care.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
The Old Rectory Nursing Home in Armthorpe has been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award in recognition of the way it cares for people at the end of life.

Bosses received the award at the GSF annual conference and awards ceremony at The Pendulum Hotel in Manchester - a celebration of the UK’s best health and care providers for care in the final year of life.

The Old Rectory was one of 117 organisations from across the country receiving the award in Manchester, with seventy three care homes, four primary care teams, eleven domiciliary care agencies, thirteen retirement villages, sixteen hospital wards and the first community nursing team honoured.

Linda Furnell, Registered General Nurse and Thomas Orwin, Front of House Manager, with the award for The Old Rectory.Linda Furnell, Registered General Nurse and Thomas Orwin, Front of House Manager, with the award for The Old Rectory.
Linda Furnell, Registered General Nurse and Thomas Orwin, Front of House Manager, with the award for The Old Rectory.

Lorraine Addis, Clinical Lead Nurse said: ‘We are honoured to be recognised for our excellence in end-of-life care and this award motivates us to continue to work hard to provide the highest standard of care to our residents and their families.

“As Clinical Lead and Lead Coordinator of the GSF, I have immense pride in the outstanding efforts and dedication demonstrated by The Old Rectory team in working hard to attain this prestigious award. We strive hard to learn every day, reflecting on practice to enhance the end of life care our residents receive and this award is testament to our hard work and commitment, one we are all immensely proud of.”

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF said: “Congratulations to all the organisations who have successfully achieved accreditation and in receipt of the Quality Hallmark Award this year.

"The care and compassionate culture that has been observed is truly inspiring, this shows a commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time and the positive impact this has on the people cared for and their families. Listening to what matters most to each and every individual and delivering care in accordance with their goals, wishes and preferences is what everyone should receive.

"The GSF team are so very proud of all our award winners, with our ageing population it is so important we enable them to live well and when the time comes deliver quality care in their final year / days of life, well done to you all.”

