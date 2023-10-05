News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster care home given a positive score after being inspected

A care home in Doncaster has been given a positive score after being inspected.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show Oldfield House was rated as 'good' on September 8. The home was last inspected on August 14.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England.

The judges care providers across various metrics – with the best rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well.

