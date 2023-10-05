A care home in Doncaster has been given a positive score after being inspected.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show Oldfield House was rated as 'good' on September 8. The home was last inspected on August 14.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England.

The judges care providers across various metrics – with the best rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

