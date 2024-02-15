Doncaster candelit vigil for Ukraine to mark second anniversary of Russian invasion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

February 24 is the second anniversary of the brutal invasion which has seen thousands of civilians and military personnel killed and millions more forced to flee.

And Doncaster will remember those lost in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from 6.30pm to 7.30pm with all welcome.

It is expected that Mayor Ros Jones and other senior council members will be in attendance, and possibly saying a few words.

A candelit vigil will take place for Ukraine on the second annivesary of the invasion by Russia.

Paul Iwanyckyj, chairman of Doncaster Ukrainian Club, said: “It is terribly sad that we are about to enter the third year of this tragic conflict, but so important that we don't forget that Ukraine and its people need our support as much now as they did on day one.