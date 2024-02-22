Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having finished in the top ten clubs in the UK they decided to take on the best in the world by entering the World Cup for camera clubs which took place in December.

The event was organised by FIAP, the International Photographic Federation and was entered by 226 clubs from 45 countries with 4486 photographs seen by the judges.

With so much opposition, Doncaster were thrilled to take 14th place in the World, only four places below the previous World Champions.

Determined to Win - from Doncaster's successful entry.

Surely this result means that Doncaster Camera Club can now claim to be World Class.

If you would like to join the friendly group, it meets every Tuesday evening at St Paul's Church Hall, Goodison Boulevard Cantley Doncaster DN4 6BT. Why not give it a go, you will be amazed just how much you will learn to help improve your photography.