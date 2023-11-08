Doncaster cake decorator creates stunning masterpiece for Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shirley Donald of TotalCakes has made this bake and donated it to the Victoria Cross Trust based in the West Mall Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

The cake will be on display from tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, in the shop, which raises funds to support the maintenance of military graves and supporting veterans.

Measuring one metre in height by 60cm at the base it is made from chocolate and fudge and is totally edible. This includes the cascade of poppies on the cross itself and surrounding it.

The stunning creation.

The plan is to raffle the cake and take donations to raise funds for the Trust.

There will be a minutes silence observed in the Frenchgate Centre outside the Victoria Cross Trust with a bugler and parade of veterans at 11am on Friday, November 10.

All welcome to join in, view the cake and have a chance of winning the cake itself. Tickets can be bought in the shop or if anyone wants to simply make a donation the Victoria Cross Trust are online with JustGiving.

Victoria Cross Trust chair of trustees Keith Lumley said: “The VCT restores and cleans the graves and memorials to Victoria Cross recipients and raises all funds through the sale of goods in its Frenchgate store.

The trail of poppies.