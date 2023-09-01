News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cafe owner "going to war" on yobs after attack causes £3,000 of damage

The fed up owner of a Doncaster city centre cafe says she is “going to war” on yobs after a brick attack caused £3,000 of damage.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:46 BST

Sarah Pinkerton, owner of The Jazz Cafe in Printing Office Street has been left fuming after windows were smashed for the second time in less than two years.

In a furious attack, she branded those responsible as “scum bags” and told the yobs: “Your behaviour is disgusting – and we are sick to death of it.”

The brick attack took place in the middle of the day on August 26, smashing through the window and into the deli fridge, causing further damage.

The owner of The Jazz Cafe has declared war on yobs who have launched an attack on her premises.
She said: “I’m just fed up.

“The window alone has been quoted at £2,900 - we lost the stock in the deli fridge and I haven’t yet had a quote for the glass on the deli. I’ve just had enough of no support.”

She said: “I’m fuming. I’m going to fight so hard. People like this should not be allowed out.

“We are going to war. I’m sick to death of paying rates where we are not priority or protected.

"Let’s see if we are supported against these horrible people that want to walk through our city threatening people that work hard day in, day out.

"Smashing our windows because they don’t understand that you can’t eat food from other places in our restaurant?

“Your behaviour is disgusting. We are sick to death of it.

"Doncaster Council, Doncaster Police - I’m going to fight for every small independent business in Doncaster so please look out.”

