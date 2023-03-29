Doncaster cabinet set to formally approve motion to add care to Protected Characteristics list

‘Young People’s Care Experience’ will be formally added to the local Protected Characteristics list on Wednesday.

This means that people who have been in care will be protected against discrimination in council decision making.

It comes after the full council heard from care experiencers group Hear Us Out last month about their experiences of discrimination.

Councillors gave members a rare standing ovation and unanimously agreed to support their motion to add care to the Protected Characteristics list.

Nationally, the Equality Act 2010 sets out protected characteristics as age, disability, gender reassignment, race, sex, sexual orientation, religion or belief and pregnancy and maternity.

Doncaster Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) entrenches these as well as including protections for veterans and the homeless.