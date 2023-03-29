News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cabinet set to formally approve motion to add care to Protected Characteristics list

Doncaster Council’s cabinet will formally approve the motion to make care a locally protected characteristic.

By Shannon Mower
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:17 BST

‘Young People’s Care Experience’ will be formally added to the local Protected Characteristics list on Wednesday.

This means that people who have been in care will be protected against discrimination in council decision making.

It comes after the full council heard from care experiencers group Hear Us Out last month about their experiences of discrimination.

Backing plans for a youth hub
Councillors gave members a rare standing ovation and unanimously agreed to support their motion to add care to the Protected Characteristics list.

Nationally, the Equality Act 2010 sets out protected characteristics as age, disability, gender reassignment, race, sex, sexual orientation, religion or belief and pregnancy and maternity.

Doncaster Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) entrenches these as well as including protections for veterans and the homeless.

Following formal agreement on Wednesday, Doncaster Council will become the 13th nationally to adopt the motion.

