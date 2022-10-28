Doncaster butcher in tears over £4,200 energy bill offers food aid to elderly

Zac Perry, who runs Yorkshire Family Butchers in Mexborough, choked back tears and looked visibly moved in the BBC Radio Sheffield interview in September as he revealed how he had taken on extra jobs and was working “more than 200 hours a week” as he battled to keep his business afloat in the midst of rocketing fuel bills.

But despite his own struggles, he is still offering a helping hand to those who need it most as the autumn and winter days and nights draw round.

Posting his soup offer on social media, he wrote: “For those that can't afford a warm snack, meal - especially the most vulnerable over 65 etc, help yourself to some warm soup and bread.

Zac Perry is offering soup and bread to those who need it this winter.

"Got £1, those that can afford it, don't forget to pay it on if you can.”

Earlier this year, Zac’s plight against rising bills made national headlines after he told BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards: “It’s my life, I love it, I love my job, I love everything about it.

"I don’t sleep, I very rarely eat as much as I used to, I’m not training at the gym.

"I’m waiting to face the gallows.

"I know it’s on the horizon and I know it’s coming. It’s just a matter of time.”

He told the programme how before the energy crisis began, his monthly electricity bill was £600 – but now faces bills of up to £4,200.

He added: “I would literally have to live in that shop and get rid of all my staff just to pay for the electric and still have a little bit of a wage. It’s just not viable.

“We’re in an area where people are after a bargain. You know what Yorkshire folk are like.

"Now with this energy crisis and the cost of everything else going up, fuel, utilities, its getting more and more harder to keep this business afloat.