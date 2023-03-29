Doncaster butcher divides opinion with video showing meat to live lamb, saying 'you'll end up a chop too'

The clip, shared on social media by Wadworth based butchers E V Slack and Sons, has been blasted as ‘sick’ by animal rights campaigners – while others have praised the business for its "brillliant” marketing.

The video, which you can see HERE has been seen more than 70,000 times and has attracted hundreds of comments online.

Some have blasted the 1 minute 45 second clip, first uploaded more than two weeks ago, while others have come out firmly in support of the footage.

The clip shows a butcher showing a live lamb fresh meat chops and saying: "One day you'll end up a chop too."

The clip begins with a member of staff cradling the lamb in his arms in front of a fridge.

He tells the camera: “Morning, got my little mate here today. She hasn’t got a name yet. We’ve named it Chop after its great cousin Lamb Chop.”

Pointing out joints and legs of lamb for sale, the camera then pans to the butchers’ counter, with lamb burgers and lamb chops on display.

He tells the camera: “These are her cousin. She told me her desire in life when she grows up, she wants to be just like her cousin and end up like a lamb chop.

Showing the animal the chops through a glass screen, he adds: “Keep growing, keep getting ftter and you will end up like a lamb chop too.”

However, the clip has sparked uproar among some, while winning praise from others.

"That is sick,” posted one, while another wrote: “What a n** this guy is. Does nobody else not think this is bizarre behaviour?”

Another wrote: “It’s a shame that you don’t love animals, I know a lot of butchers that love animals, and they won’t make a mockery of a live animal, such a shame.”

While another added: “As humans we are the very worst living things on the planet. To name a live lamb ready for dinner is as low as it gets , absolutely disgusting.”

But others were behind the clip, which the firm says it shared to help give the lamb a name.

One posted: “This is brilliant marketing . Quality, I might have to have a ride down from Wakefield for some supplies based on this video alone.”

Another shared: “You'll upset the vegetable taliban with this one! Really nice display.”

A fellow butcher added their support saying: “As a butcher myself I refuse to see livestock as pets so the lamb in your hand isn't upsetting at all.”

Another wrote: “Love it. Need more butchers like this in all areas.”

While another comment said: “Best butcher in Doncaster - cannot get better then fresh from killed to shop locally farmed – top of the shop.”