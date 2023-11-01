Doncaster businessman leads crusade against anti-social behaviour in city centre

A Doncaster businessman has launched a crusade against anti-social behaviour in the city centre which he says has been impacting on his firm and other nearby businesses.

Jim Viggars, MD of hot chicken takeaway and butchers’ store Sterling Foods, which is at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre, has joined forces with Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police to deal with people gathering near the store and causing problems.

Mr Viggars says he has applied “leadership, imagination and compassion” to what he described as growing city centre problem.

He said: “Recent measures to improve the city centre experience and aesthetics include the Doncaster miners’ memorial and a traffic barrier to the pedestrianised street.

Jim Viggars of Sterling Foods is helping tackle anti-social behaviour as well as reaching out to those in need.

"But it was found that these physical features at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre had become a focal point for people gathering.

"In partnership with the council, some of these features have been removed and longer-term work is ongoing to remove a traffic barrier installed during Covid.

"All of these improvements should have a positive impact on footfall to this entrance to the Frenchgate Centre.

“Something needed to be done. We've seized the opportunity to work collaboratively with multi-agency partners to mitigate the impacts on city centre business units, who face significant economic challenges whilst also taking responsibility for social impacts.

“This should inspire us all to make the difference we can to our city.”

Keen to understand how to nip problems in the bud, Mr Viggars reached out to work together Frenchgate bosses, South Yorkshire Police Force, City of Doncaster Council the ’red-coat’ warden team and Complex Lives.

He said: “All involved are working together specifically yet sensitively in tackling this hotspot of anti-social behaviour. By seeking to understand each other’s perspectives a new range of actions have been proposed which will positively impact businesses, shoppers and staff welfare and nurture a general sense of pride in our streets.”

He is appealing to fellow business owners, faith, voluntary, community and public sector workers to recognise the city’s joint potential and responsibility to bring value to those most vulnerable as winter approaches.

He added: “I would also like to pay testament to all our support services for their proactive support. Together we have introduced lots of positive steps to improve our High Street experience.

"We have improved the aesthetics, there is more security available and the council and police have increased patrols which is amazing news. We have actively engaged with our rough sleepers to make them aware of the amazing support available to help them live better lives.”

One of the many initiatives is a directory by Churches Together Against Homelessness listing free meals prepared across the city on almost every day of the week.

Mr Viggars presented a cheque for the Legacy Impact Team’s Thursday hot meal outreach, which runs weekly from St James’ Church Hall.

The Legacy Church, which is based at Shaw Wood Estate, serves an average of 65 two course meals weekly.

He added: “It was an absolute pleasure to reward our Legacy Church in Doncaster with a £1,500 donation. Huge thanks to all our customers who purchased a 10p carrier

bag. Your donation has gone to an amazing cause”.