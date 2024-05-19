Doncaster businessman Baron Kirkham awarded freedom of the borough
The lifelong Doncaster resident was presented with a Freedom of the City Award in a ceremony at the Mansion House in recognition of his achievements, dedication and work to promote the city.
This is the first time since Doncaster attained city status in 2022, a Freeman appointment has been made.
The accolade is the highest honour that a local resident can receive and recognises their achievements and support in the Doncaster community.
Born and educated in Doncaster, Baron Kirkham founded the company that became DFS in 1969.
The company established its national head office here, alongside its factories, distribution centres and retail units providing thousands of jobs over the years.
Helping both local and national charities with specialist resources, expertise, and influence, Baron Kirkham has dedicated himself to making a difference to the lives of those in need.
His many accolades include a knighthood in 1996 for charitable service, a CVO from HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2001 and a second knighthood (KCVO) in 2021 recognising his decades long commitment and Chairmanship of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Charity.
He said: “Doncaster is a wonderful city that I am proud to call my home – to be awarded the highest accolade of Freeman of the City is a tremendous honour and the presentation ceremony surrounded by my family and friends in the beautiful setting of the Mansion House is one that I will never forget.
“I would like to thank all those who have made this possible and with Doncaster always close to my heart, I will never tire in my commitment of championing, promoting and supporting the city and its people.”
Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Congratulations to Baron Kirkham on his Honorary Freedom of the City of Doncaster. He is a passionate advocate and ambassador for Doncaster and its people as well as supporting many charitable causes to help to improve the lives of others.”
The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Duncan Anderson said: “This is a well deserved recognition for Baron Kirkham for his achievements over the years. His elevation to the status of Freeman of the City demonstrates our appreciation for the things he has done for the city and beyond.”
The Freedom of the City is an honorary title and authorities are able to bestow it on individuals who have provided exceptional service to their town or enhanced its reputation through their actions.
The 79-year-old was put forward for the prestigious honour by fellow freeman Bobbie Roberts before her death earlier this year.
Adopted at the age of three weeks, he is the only son of Edlington miner Tom Kirkham and his wife Elsie and after passing the Eleven Plus exam, he attended Maltby Grammar School and hoped to join the Royal Air Force as a pilot.
But failing to get the required five O levels, Kirkham got a job in a local furniture store which led to his future business success.
In 1969, having visited a few manufacturers in his daily work, he decided that making furniture was relatively easy and that by cutting out the warehouse dealers in the middle of the supply chain, he could sell direct to the public at cheaper prices.
Kirkham rented a room above a snooker hall in Carcroft, and started making furniture upstairs and retailing it downstairs, forming the firm called Northern Upholstery.
By 1983, Darley Dale–based Direct Furnishing Supplies had become one of Northern Upholstery’s biggest suppliers.
When Direct Furnishing Supplies went bankrupt with debts of £900,000, Kirkham bought it, renaming it DFS and taking on the chain’s stores and staff.
In 1993, DFS was floated on the stock market and valued at £271 million.
The news brought the Kirkham family to the attention of thieves, who in 1994 broke into the family home at Sprotbrough while they were on holiday. The burglars bound and gagged the housekeeper and made off with money and jewels worth £2.4m – later recovered, but still South Yorkshire's largest armed robbery.
In April 2010, DFS was sold to private equity firm Advent International for a reported £500m. He also owns a stake in Iceland supermarket as well as Doncaster’s Whitby’s fish and chip restaurant chain.
A strong political and financial supporter of the Conservative Party, Baron Kirkham is one of South Yorkshire's richest men, with a personal fortune estimated at £1 billion.
Beginning in the late 80s, Baron Kirkham had donated more than £4 million in loans to the party by the mid 1990s, receiving a knighthood in 1996.
In 1999, he was made a life peer as Baron Kirkham, of Old Cantley in the County of South Yorkshire.
He lives in the Grade II*-listed Georgian mansion Cantley Hall which he bought in 1990 from motor dealer John Carnell, and which is reportedly decorated with artworks by the likes of John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough and Édouard Manet.
Others to have received the award include Last Of The Summer Wine writer Roy Clarke, former Doncaster Council leader Gordon Gallimore, former union chief Rodney Bickerstaff, Doncaster Youth Jazz Association founder John Ellis, Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust stalwart Jeanette Fish, opera singer Lesley Garrett, The Venerable Robert A Fitzharris, fairground supremo Roger Tuby, boxer and marathon runner Tommy Joyce, jazz star Dennis Rollins former school head Tony Storey, Olympic tae kwondo star Sarah Stephenson and former mayors Tony Sockett and Yvonne Woodcock, as well as Afghanistan war hero Ben Parkinson and Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger.
