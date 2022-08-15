Doncaster BT and Royal Mail workers to strike at same time as fresh action announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post Office workers will walk out for three days on August 26, 27 and 30 in a pay row while BT and Openreach workers will also walk out on August 30-31 after two previous strikes.

Both strikes have been called by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and the disuptes come on top of an ongoing series of rail strikes.

Some 115,000 Royal Mail workers will strike for four days in August and September.

BT workers in Doncaster have already staged two previous strikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CWU said it will be the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand a 'dignified, proper pay rise'.

A total of 97.6% of members voted to take action on a 77% turnout.

The CWU rejected Royal Mail's offer of a 5.5% pay rise - its biggest increase ever offered - as it argued inflation is twice as much at around 11.7%.

In response, company bosses say they are losing £1 million a day and that changes are needed to modernise Royal Mail and ensure it isn't 'living in the past'.

Strikes are due on Friday August 26, Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

The August 31 stoppage will coincide with a strike by CWU members in Royal Mail in a separate row over pay and conditions.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: 'It's disgraceful that one of the UK's wealthiest and most profitable businesses is refusing to pay a fair wage to its employees - the women and men whose hard work and dedication contribute so much to this company's success.

'At a time when inflation is at its highest level in decades, and when this company is returning ever-increasing profits, paying out enormous amounts to shareholders and to its senior executive, it's totally unacceptable to treat the workforce in this appalling way.

'This is why our members voted to strike in such huge numbers and why they will keep fighting until a fair deal is won.

Meanwhile, workers at Doncaster’s BT call centre will also walk out again.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: 'Our BT and Openreach members responded magnificently to the first strike call in July and we're confident they will be every bit as rock-solid in this second bout of action too.

'We remain, as ever, open to negotiations, but in the meantime we are organising and preparing to deploy our pickets all around the UK.

'This union remains a good friend to have and a constructive partner to work with - we continue to urge BT/Openreach to choose that path.

'But if they continue to choose the path of conflict, they will continue to discover that this union is a strong, determined and indefatigable opponent.'

Last year, the firm carried out multi-million pound refurbishment of its site in Wilmington Drive, Doncaster, creating 350 new jobs.