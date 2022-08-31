Doncaster BT and Royal Mail workers strike amid fresh nationwide walkouts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BT and Openreach workers are staging a two day walk out following two previous strikes.

Royal Mail workers are also striking today, with more walkouts planned.

Both strikes have been called by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and the disuptes come on top of an ongoing series of rail strikes as well as disputes involving rubbish collections in Scotland and a strike by barristers.

BT workers in Doncaster have already taken part in strike action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail union TSSA has announced it will hold a country wide 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the ongoing national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Staff at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail will walkout from midday on Monday 26 until midday Tuesday 27 September.

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers nationwide have walked out again in a row over pay.

A total of 97.6% of members voted to take action on a 77% turnout.

The CWU rejected Royal Mail's offer of a 5.5% pay rise - its biggest increase ever offered - as it argued inflation is twice as much at around 11.7%.

In response, company bosses say they are losing £1 million a day and that changes are needed to modernise Royal Mail and ensure it isn't 'living in the past'.

Further strikes are due on Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: 'It's disgraceful that one of the UK's wealthiest and most profitable businesses is refusing to pay a fair wage to its employees - the women and men whose hard work and dedication contribute so much to this company's success.

'At a time when inflation is at its highest level in decades, and when this company is returning ever-increasing profits, paying out enormous amounts to shareholders and to its senior executive, it's totally unacceptable to treat the workforce in this appalling way.

Meanwhile, workers at Doncaster’s BT call centre have also walked out again.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: 'Our BT and Openreach members responded magnificently to the first strike call in July and we're confident they will be every bit as rock-solid in this second bout of action too.

'We remain, as ever, open to negotiations, but in the meantime we are organising and preparing to deploy our pickets all around the UK.

'This union remains a good friend to have and a constructive partner to work with - we continue to urge BT/Openreach to choose that path.

'But if they continue to choose the path of conflict, they will continue to discover that this union is a strong, determined and indefatigable opponent.'

Last year, the firm carried out multi-million pound refurbishment of its site in Wilmington Drive, Doncaster, creating 350 new jobs.