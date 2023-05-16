News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster brings the Remake Learning Days Festival to the UK for the very first time

Doncaster organisations are coming together to bring Remake Learning to Doncaster – and the UK – for the very first time this May.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Taking place right across the city, from Thursday 25th May to Saturday 3rd June, the Doncaster Remake Learning Days Festival will host over 150 family-friendly, free and low cost events over ten days, including May half term.

It will offer fun and engaging learning opportunities from theatre and drama workshops, pond-dipping for little ones and even a forensics interactive session for teens, to business start-up sessions, NHS careers days and flower arranging for the grown-ups; the festival has something on offer for everyone.

Run in collaboration with the local voluntary sector, businesses and organisations, the events will be themed around science and technology, outdoor learning and sport, arts, crafting and making, youth voice, professional development, history and culture, and much more.

Remake Learning to Doncaster takes places right across the cityRemake Learning to Doncaster takes places right across the city
To kick-start the festival, families are invited to celebrate the launch with our very own ‘A Night at the Museum’ event, taking place on Thursday 25th May, 4pm-6.30pm at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum. Watch as dinosaurs and exhibits come to life, meet real reptiles, learn circus skills, try out some festival taster events and see a steam engine up close at this free event.

An initiative, that originallt started in Pittsburgh in America, Remake Learning is coming to Doncaster as part of a wider international festival designed to help spark passion, inspire curiosity and help people to discover something new outside of the classroom. The initiative will celebrate the great assets we have in our communities and showcase the diverse range of talent and opportunities right on our doorsteps.

Cabinet Member for Children and Young People in Doncaster, Councillor Lani-Mae Ball said: “Doncaster is a fantastic city with so much to offer in terms of skills and opportunities.

“Whilst traditional education plays a huge part in shaping and inspiring our residents, we want to make use of the diverse and wonderful assets we have here, and expose people to new experiences which might inspire them to take up hobbies, discover new skills or even spark a future career.”

She continued: “Working together with Doncaster’s third sector, businesses and organisations, the inaugural Doncaster Remake Learning Days Festival will offer inclusive and accessible opportunities for people of all ages across Doncaster, and we would encourage everyone to take advantage and join a session over the 10-day event.

"We currently have over 150 events listed, with new activities being added every day.”

“Remake Learning Days festivals have been making a huge impact in communities across the world; from America, to Uruguay, to New Zealand.”

Concluding: “Now, Doncaster is proud to be hosting the UK’s first ever festival – but this is just the beginning. It’s part of a wider, collaborative piece of work that will change the face of education and skills in our city.”

The full list of festival events taking place and more information about these can be found by visiting the website here at www.remakelearningdays.org/doncaster-uk

