Doncaster brass band scoops top honours in prestigious Yorkshire music contest

A Doncaster brass band hit the right note to clinch top honours in a prestigious Yorkshire musical extravaganza.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were named 2nd Section Champions in the annual Holme Valley Contest, which has been running for more than 100 years.

25 bands from across the region and further afield took part in the contest held near Holmfirth at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as taking top spot in their section, there were also individual successes for band members.

Hatield and Askern Brass Band scooped top honours in the contest.Hatield and Askern Brass Band scooped top honours in the contest.
Hatield and Askern Brass Band scooped top honours in the contest.

Paul Soulby won best euphonium while Ian Kennedy, Jon Thompson and Adam Foy were rewarded for best trombone section.

And “inspirational” musical director Richard Marshall on cornet picked up the best musical director award.

A Holme Valley Brass Band Contest spokesman said: “A massive “thank you” and many congratulations to all the bands who competed in Sunday’s contest. It was a very long day with an early start and you arrived in good time, kept to time and gave awesome performances!”

Related topics:YorkshireDoncasterRichard Marshall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.