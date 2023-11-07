Doncaster brass band musician honoured with long service award
A Doncaster brass band musician who has been playing music for more than 60 years has been honoured.
Cornet player Russ Haywood, who performs wth Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, was presented with the long service award from the North East Midlands Brass Band Association following a concert at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel theatre with the Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir
A spokesman said: “He has given an astounding 60 years’ service to brass bands.
“An amazing achievement Russ. Huge congrats from everyone at Team Frickley.”