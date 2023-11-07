News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster brass band musician honoured with long service award

A Doncaster brass band musician who has been playing music for more than 60 years has been honoured.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Cornet player Russ Haywood, who performs wth Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, was presented with the long service award from the North East Midlands Brass Band Association following a concert at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel theatre with the Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir

A spokesman said: “He has given an astounding 60 years’ service to brass bands.

“An amazing achievement Russ. Huge congrats from everyone at Team Frickley.”

