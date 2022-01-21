Doncaster branch of Specsavers installs life saving defibrillator

Staff at Specsavers Armthorpe branch pictured with the life saving defibrillator

The lifesaving piece of equipment has been fitted outside the store and registered with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and The Circuit national database on Monday, January 10.

The installation costs for the Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) was £300 which was paid for by the Specsavers store directors and staff.

Zoe Lancaster, retail director at the Armthorpe store in Mill Street, hopes the defibrillator can provide vital, life-saving support to the community.

Zoe said: “We are so grateful to have a defibrillator installed directly outside our store.

“A defibrillator is one of those things that we will hopefully never have to use, but more than anything, it gives the town the ability to respond even quicker, if an emergency does occur.

“We really want to raise awareness around the importance of defibrillators and make the people of Armthorpe and Doncaster aware that this lifesaving equipment has now been installed.”

Kevin Dryburgh, Business Development Manager at Lifeaid, highlighted the importance of the lifesaving device: “Specsavers Armthorpe is now protecting the wellbeing of its staff, customers and the wider local community with this vital lifesaving equipment.

“If someone suffers a cardiac arrest in a public place and no defibrillator is at hand, the survival rate is only five per cent. However, with a defibrillator close by and the delivery of CPR, the survival rate increases to up to 75 per cent.”

To ensure the defibrillator is routinely maintained the team at Specsavers will perform 2 monthly safety compliance checks.