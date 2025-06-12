Doncaster boy with cerebral palsy looks back at triathlon triumph ten years on

A Doncaster youngster with cerebral palsy who won hearts all over the world when he abandoned his walking frame to complete a triathlon unaided at just eight years old has looked back at the incredible achievement ten years on – and urged others to follow in his footsteps.

On 25 July 2015 Bailey Matthews crossed the finish line of his first triathlon at Castle Howard.

That day, he did more than complete a race – he began a journey that would inspire thousands around the world.

Living with cerebral palsy, Bailey has never let his condition define him.

Instead, he’s defined it – through determination, humour, and a relentless spirit.

Now, 18 and as he enters his 10th anniversary season with the Castle Race Series, Bailey continues to embody resilience and inclusion in sport.

From being pushed around his local Parkrun in 2013 to walking it on his own with a frame, Bailey’s journey has been one of perseverance and pride.

His very first triathlon in 2015, at Castle Howard finish line saw him fall not once, but twice—only to get back up each time, cheered on by a crowd moved to tears.

Bailey’s parents admitted being “overwhelmed” by the reaction of the crowd, who cheered him over the line after completing a 100 metre lake swim, 4,000 metre bike ride and 1,300 metre run as part of the Castle Howard Triathlon in North Yorkshire

That viral finish captured the hearts of millions.

Bailey went on to win the 2015 Pride of Britain Child of Courage Award, meet celebrities like David Walliams, David Beckham, and receive the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

He also received a lovely video from the Brownlee brothers, Alistair and Jonny.

Over the past decade, Bailey has completed races across all the Castle Race Series with Château de Chantilly being his favourite.

Bailey was born nine weeks early and diagnosed at 18 months old with a form of cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that affects movement and co-ordination, making every-day tasks much more difficult.

He has tackled distances many would shy away from, all while fundraising and championing inclusive sport through the Be More Bailey Charitable Foundation, the foundation Bailey has set up to empower children and young people with disabilities through inclusive sports and physical activity.

Behind the scenes, Bailey credits his family – especially his his dad, who’s run, cycled, and swam beside him from the start and his mum, who pushed him through countless hours of physio.

He also thanks the Castle Race Series team, who welcomed him like family and created a space where Bailey could thrive.

“The Castle Race Series crew have always made me feel like part of the family from day one,” says Bailey. “I’ve made so many friends, shared so many laughs, and created memories I’ll never forget.”

Peter Jack, the Castle Race Series commentator whose heartfelt words accompanied Bailey’s original finish, remembers: “He didn’t want sympathy—he showed sheer determination and grit... Bailey brought the house down, and he’s been doing it ever since.”

In 2025, Bailey will be racing at Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire (21st June), Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire (19th July), and Hever Castle, Kent (27th September), stepping up from the Starter Sprint to the Super Sprint distance.

He’ll proudly wear his original race number—1915—the same number he wore at Castle Howard ten years ago.

As Bailey celebrates a decade of defying the odds, Castle Race Series invites athletes of all levels to take part and Be More Bailey.

The foundation, set up by Bailey, helps children with disabilities participate in sports by providing grants for adaptive equipment and organising inclusive events.

