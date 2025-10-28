Doncaster boy rushed to hospital with stomach cramps - and doctors find rare cancer

Money has begun flooding in for a young Doncaster footballer who was rushed to hopsital with stomach cramps – with doctors discovering he had a rare form of cancer.

Eight-year-old Bobby Evans, who plays for Warmsworth Lions, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in his abdomen, leaving his family and teammates devastated.

Until recently, Bobby was fit, healthy, and football-mad — a defender known for his energy, determination, and bright personality.

But after developing severe stomach cramps and sickness, he was rushed by ambulance to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where scans revealed the heartbreaking diagnosis.

His parents, Rachel and Adam, are now facing the toughest fight of their lives as Bobby begins treatment, with the uncertainty over whether the disease is curable.

Bobby’s football club has launched a fundraiser to support the family with travel costs, time off work, and other financial pressures as they focus entirely on Bobby’s care.

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly £7,000 of its £11,000 goal.

A post on Bobby’s GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE describes him as “a bubbly, outgoing, adventurous eight year old boy” and added: “Our number eight is a defender who thrives on stopping attackers, he has a massive future ahead of him.

“Here at Warmsworth Lions FC hearing the devastating news, we wanted to help take some pressure off his parents Rachel and Adam.

“No parents should have to go through what his family are right now.

“Bobby was fit and well, playing football twice a week and full of life, to then suffering stomach cramps and being sick.

"A doctor’s visit resulted in a blue light journey straight to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where after numerous scans, tests and an anxious wait Rachel and Adam were given the devastating news that Bobby has a rare form of cancer in his abdomen.

“Bobby is facing the toughest fight of his life - and his parents too.”

“They are unsure of what the future entails with regards to hospital trips, treatments and time off work - any financial help we can offer to lessen any additional stress would be greatly received. Let’s dig deep for this lovely family and let’s keep them all in our thoughts.”