Doncaster boy, 3, to star on billboard in New York's Times Square

A Doncaster boy has been chosen from thousands of children to star on a billboard in New York’s famous Times Square to highlight people with Down syndrome.

Little Ethan Hines will have his photo screened to thousands of tourists at the world famous landmark on September 6 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society display.

The one-hour video of 500+ photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states of America and 11 different countries.

The images highlight individuals with Down syndrome on two screens in the heart of Times Square.

This beautiful photo of Ethan Hines will feature on a billboard in New York's Times Square.

And three-year-old Ethan from Harworth was one of those lucky enough to be chosen.

Proud mum Penny said: “His picture was chosen from 2,600 entries after a worldwide appeal for photos and the presentation is a huge celebration of their achievements and the love and support within the Down Syndrome community.”

The presentation will be livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am on September 6.