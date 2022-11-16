Doncaster boxing fan who lost sister to cancer hoping to follow in footsteps of hero Tyson Fury

Bessacarr’s Matt Firth, 43, lost his sister Vicky 14 years ago to bowel cancer when she was aged just 34.

Although the father of two has never boxed before, he’s been a fan of the sport for a long time, so he thought it would be a great way to raise money for charity.

Now Matt is taking part in an Ultra White Collar Boxing event being held at Doncaster Racecourse later this month to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Matt Firth with boxing hero Tyson Fury.

Ultra White Collar Boxing gives participants the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training, before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators.

Those taking part are asked to sell tickets for the show and raise at least £50 for Cancer Research UK.

So far, Ultra Events - the company behind the event - has raised a staggering £25 million for the charity.

Matt, who is a Costa machine engineer and also works in security, said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a really long time.

“I wanted to raise money for Cancer Research UK because I lost my sister to the disease. I like watching boxing, so I thought I might as well give it a try myself.

“I lost my sister 14 years ago to bowel cancer. She was just 34, and she reached stage 4 before anyone even found out and then it was too late.

”It’s really sad. It was devastating - cancer is horrible.”

Matt, who has been training for his bout at Doncaster Martial Arts Centre, said: “I’ve never boxed before.

“In training, I’ve found it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done but it’s so worthwhile.

“On the night my friends and family are coming along to cheer me on. Some of my pool team and the lads I’ve grown up with are coming too.

In the run up to his big night Matt met Tyson Fury while working as part of the security team at a boxing event in Doncaster, and the heavyweight champion wished him good luck for his bout.

Matt, of St Wilfrid’s Road, said: “Tyson’s younger brother, Roman, had his first pro fight in Doncaster last month. I got a call asking if I could go down and work it.

“Roman won his fight and I just happened to be standing near Tyson and his entourage, so I asked for a selfie.

“He was a really nice guy. I got the camera the wrong way around at first. I’m not used to taking selfies.

“I mentioned Ultra White Collar Boxing, and he wished me the best of luck. He’s a great guy.

The Ultra White Collar Boxing event takes place at the Doncaster Race Course on November 19.

Training for the next event in Doncaster starts in February next year and anyone interested in taking