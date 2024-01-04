Doncaster boutique to sell prom dresses at bargain prices as preloved event returns

A Doncaster clothes store is set to put dozens of prom dresses on sale at bargain prices to help students and parents during the cost of living crisis as an annual event returns.

Harpers Couture, which is based in Carr House Road, is staging the ‘Preloved Prom’ event from January 13 until February 4 with dresses ranging in size from four to 18 available and prices ranging from £30 to £300.

A spokesperson for the boutique said: “We are trying to help out families through the hardship of purchasing expensive new prom dresses and we have been asking people to donate old prom dresses they may have for free.

