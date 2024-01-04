News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster boutique to sell prom dresses at bargain prices as preloved event returns

A Doncaster clothes store is set to put dozens of prom dresses on sale at bargain prices to help students and parents during the cost of living crisis as an annual event returns.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
Harpers Couture, which is based in Carr House Road, is staging the ‘Preloved Prom’ event from January 13 until February 4 with dresses ranging in size from four to 18 available and prices ranging from £30 to £300.

A spokesperson for the boutique said: “We are trying to help out families through the hardship of purchasing expensive new prom dresses and we have been asking people to donate old prom dresses they may have for free.

Times are very hard at the moment with the cost of living crisis but we feel it’s very important that everyone should be given the opportunity to attend a prom and lots of girls don’t get to attend due to the financial outlay of an expensive dress they may only wear for a few hours.”

