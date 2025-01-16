Doncaster boss set to pitch AI firm to Elon Musk at Donald Trump inauguration
Mark Taylor, head of Doncaster-based artificial intelligence company Automated Analytics is flying out to Washington DC for the offical unveiling of Mr Trump as the 47th president of the United States.
The firm, which picked up Innovation of the Year at last month’s Doncaster Business Awards last month, serves over 5,000 clients globally - with 3,500 of them based in the US.
The Sidings Court-based company is sponsoring an inaugaration party which is expected to be attended by Tesla and SpaceX boss Mr Musk as well as the UK’s new ambassador to the USA, Lord Mandelson.
More than 300 CEO’s, global leaders, policymakers and industry players are also expected at the event.
A spokesperson for AA said: "One of the attractions for Mr Musk is the event’s sponsor, Automated Analytics – we are creating the world’s first artificial intelligence cloud data centre powered by renewable energy windmills off the coast of the Humber.”
Mr Taylor will be representing the UK’s AI sector and highlighting the significant inward investment opportunities for Doncaster including his campaign for Doncaster to create the world’s first net zero
AI Cloud Data Centre powered powered by renewable energy windmills off the coast of the Humber which has already been discussed with Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.
Automated Analytics was established back in 2013 after its founder, Mr Taylor, spotted a gap in the market.
Having identified an oversight in the sales process at his previous place of work - in that, there was no way of seeing if leads were being reliably converted once they had progressed from online search to offline calls - Mark was struck with inspiration and decided to create a solution that would provide a complete overview of the entire customer journey.
The end result of this was “Call360”, a piece of AI speech analytics software that records, transcribes and categorises every single customer call that an organisation has (without a person ever having to listen in).
Once they are equipped with this data, businesses are able to glean useful insights like: the reason for incoming calls; their outcomes; and which search engine keywords or marketing sources are most consistently driving sales. In turn, this allows the firms in question to better understand the effectiveness of their current marketing strategy and to optimise it accordingly.
Capitalising upon this success, Mark and his team later rolled out TalentTrack — which provides similar analytics for the recruitment process, enabling businesses to see which job boards and online channels are working best for them.
Last year, Mr Taylor, who was appointed as a patron of Doncaster Chamber, said: "Doncaster is a very exciting place to being doing business right now, a city on the cusp of becoming the UK’s leading destination for innovative digital and technology businesses to locate and grow.”
