Doncaster born singer picked to support boy band legends Westlife at huge Cardiff Castle gig

Lucien Moon, who appeared on The X-Factor in 2015, will open up for the Irish favourites when they perform in front of 10,000 fans at Cardiff Castle in July.

Lucien, who appeared on the hit ITV talent show under the name Jamie Benkert, said: “I can’t lie I’m very excited for the show, certainly a career highlight to date.

The singer and songwriter has been performing since he was nine years old, singing along to albums such as Westlife’s Coast to Coast and Craig David’s Born To Do It.

He has been writing his own music since the age of 16, in recent years, he has been working hard to rebrand his image and music style, following his appearance on The X-Factor.

As Lucien, he released his debut single ‘Tainted’ in 2020, followed by 'Echoes' and six more singles.

He travelled across to Los Angeles to film his music video for single 'Shadows' and even visited Iceland to create his music video for 'Echoes'.

He also collaborated with iconic urban artist Ironik (DJ Ironik) who had a hit single 'Stay With Me' which samples a Westlife song.

He will open for the legendary boyband at their show in the Welsh capital on July 5.

Added Lucien: “It is my career peak to date and will hopefully be the start of greater things for me.”

