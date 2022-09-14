Doncaster-born ex footballer set to run 100 miles for children’s charity

Luke Staton, who is now a motivational speaker, aims to raise money for children’s charity Dreams Come True.

Luke began his career as a midfielder for Bolton Wanderers at the age of 19 and continued to play for various teams for 10 years, including Gainsborough Trinity, Retford Town and Worksop Town. He then became a motivational speaker for young people, working with over 60,000 since 2015.

He said: “Sport brought me opportunities to see the world, of which my environment and family circumstances, would have never been able to show me. So here I am, doing all I can, by running a 100-mile ultramarathon.”

Luke Staton is taking on a 100 mile ultra marathon.

Dreams Come True is a charity which aims to enrich the lives of children from deprived backgrounds with a disability, serious illness or life-limiting condition. It grants children’s ‘wishes’ ranging from holidays to tailored equipment for them.

It is the only wish granting charity in the UK that focuses on those living in the highest areas of deprivation.

Fundraising manager at Dreams Come True, Emma Russ, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to people like Luke, who dedicate so much time and passion to helping us achieve our mission.

"This year we hope to deliver over 130 dreams to children who need them most, if you are able, please donate and help us get there!”