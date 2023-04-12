Doncaster bingo club unveils new look after takeover saves it from closure

Club 3000 took over the Mecca Bingo club in East Laith Gate earlier this month and has wasted no time in putting its own stamp on the venue.

The club had been earmarked for closure by Mecca but was saved at the eleventh hour after rival firm Club 3000 stepped in to save it.

A spokesman said: "The operator is delighted to bring the Club 3000 brand to Doncaster as they have been looking for an opportunity in the area for a while and look forward to working with all the staff and welcoming new and old customers through the door.”

Doncaster's Mecca Bingo has been taken over by Club 3000.

Club 3000 is the largest independent licensed independent bingo club operator, with 23 venues across the country.

The long-standing and popular Mecca club had initially been due to shut in February – but was given a stay of execution as talks continued over its future and upset customers demanded it be kept open.

Founded in 2006 by Brian Fraser, Club 3000 describes itself as a family run business which “takes pride in offering a first-class bingo experience.”

Club 3000 Bingo has expanded from just a single venue in 2006 to sitess across the UK, making it the third largest bingo chain in the country.

In January, John Dyson, Operations Director at Mecca Bingo said: “Regrettably, proposals to close our Doncaster club are being discussed.

"We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”

As news of the impending closure broke, one upset regular contacted the Free Press calling for the venue to stay open.

They said: “It has come as a great shock to the customers and more importantly the staff.

"Having played bingo for many, many years here like other customers, it's been the hub for many of us and many elderly.

"It is somewhere to meet, feel safe and enjoy a game of bingo giving them an afternoon or evening out.