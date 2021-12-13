Dave Glover broke two world land speed records at Pendine Sands.

Dave Glover from Sprotbrough followed in the footsteps of a host of speed enthusiasts who have set records on the famed Welsh beach after setting two records aboard his 124cc AJS Tiger motorcycle

The famous sands are where Sir Malcolm Campbell set a world record in his car Blue Bird in 1924, clocking 146.16mph.

Dave was somewhat slower than Sir Malcolm with a top speed of 49.930mph on his bike.

Although not particularly fast on the road on sand Dave said it was a "hair raising experience - like riding through porridge.”

Two world records were set by Dave on the weekend, organised by the UK's Straightliners Association – one record for the half mile stretch at 49.930 mph and one for the quarter mile, 49.727 mph.

The biking group regularly organises speed challenges for amateur racers.

Another record for a 'standard' production road bike under 124cc was almost broken on the following days racing when Dave was only 0.03mph off breaking another world record set by French Canadian Gilles Pujol in 1994.

Dave says he will be returning to Pendine Sands next year in the hope of securing that world record too to make it a hat trick.

The beach has become synonymous with speed records following the Blue Bird run in 1924.