Doncaster Belles legend Julie Chipchase to be honoured with memorial game

A Doncaster football legend is to be honoured in a memorial game between two of her former clubs – with England Lionesses’ stars Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England invited to attend.

Julie Chipchase, who died in 2021 at the age of 60 after a short illness, will be remembered in the game between Doncaster Belles and Leeds United at the Eco Power Stadium on August 4.

The sides will be competing for the Julie Chipchase Memorial Trophy in honour of Julie, known as Chippy, who played for and managed the Belles before later taking the hot seat at Leeds.

A host of Belles legends are set to descend on the Eco-Power in pre-season for the day which will also see the official launch of the Julie Chipchase Coaching Legacy - a charity organisation that will provide financial support to aspiring female coaches pursuing their FA badges and in turn continue the growth of the women’s game.

Doncaster Belles legend Julie Chipchase.

Dozens of former Belles players and England internationals have been invited to the game, including current Lionesses Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Beth England, while more dignitaries from the women’s game have also been asked to attend.

To support the occasion - which will be the Belles’ showpiece friendly of pre-season - 100Club partners Polypipe have pledged to purchase 2,000 tickets which will be handed out to young supporters across the city.

A spokesperson said: “We are determined to fill the stands with fans and showcase the positive direction in which the Belles are heading as they prepare for the new season.”

Belles chief executive Chris Wood said: “We are proud to hold such an event and help to recognise the tremendous contribution that Julie made, not only to the two clubs involved, but to the women’s game as a whole.

“She was one of the pioneers in this country for female coaches pursuing education and qualifications in the game and her impact needs to be acknowledged.

“The Julie Chipchase Coaching Legacy is a fantastic charity that will no doubt make a significant impact. They share plenty of the aspirations we have at the club for growing the game and we are delighted to support them.

“We thank Polypipe for their unbelievable support for the event. Their generosity will help to make this a day to remember.

“It is a chance for thousands of supporters past, present and future to see the progress we have made at the Belles in such a short space of time. We are heading into the new season with real momentum and with plenty of exciting plans over the summer.

“The day will be a perfect one to celebrate our history and show that we have a bright future ahead of us as a club.”

Plenty of other activities will take place on the day, including matches on the pitch for the Junior Belles, a coaching event for around 200 aspiring coaches plus the unveiling of the first permanent features within the stadium bowl to recognise Belles legends.

Former Belles player Stacey Copeland is taking part in a bike ride to raise funds for the Coaching Legacy and will complete her challenge by arriving into the stadium before kick-off.

Julie died in 2021 at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer. She played and managed the Belles and also held the role of director of football. She spent more than 15 years working for the Football Association and was one of the country’s most highly qualified female coaches.

Tickets for the game are priced as follows:

Adult: £8

14 to 17-year-olds: £4

13 and under: £1

Please note that those aged 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

