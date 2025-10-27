Doncaster beekeepers to host annual honey show - and public are welcome

Members of the public are being invited to an annual Doncaster show where they will be able to find out about the world of beekeeping and making honey.

On Saturday 1 November, the Doncaster BeeKeepers Association will be holding their Annual Honey Show which will take place at Hatfield Woodhouse Village Hall.

Local members of the association will be entering exhibits to be judged on the day, as they have since 1919 when the organisation was founded.

For the first time ever, the event is being held during the day and will be open to members of the public to observe and engage with the DBKA.

Organisers are also hosting a poster competition to raise awareness of the Yellow Legged or Asian Hornet, an invasive species that the UK has an opportunity to try and contain through public education and a citizen effort.

Throughout Europe, the YLH species has decimated honeybee and wild pollinator colonies. This has a major effect on food production and it will be through public education that the UK will prevent the YLH becoming established.

The competition is open to local school age young people to produce a poster from the perspective of a young person.

In parts of Kent, YLH nests have been found in proximity to school playgrounds.

The Yellow Legged Hornet is prone to attack anyone who gets within 25m of their nest.

Prizes will be presented on the day by a local councillor - Philip Price.

You can find out more details about Doncaster Beekeepers Association HERE