Doncaster beauty salon bidding for top award after being named one of best in UK

Kelly Dishot, who runs Kelly Rebecca Brows & Beauty in Scawsby has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, which will take place next month.

The salon has been nominated in the ‘best for brows’ category – and it is her latest brush with success after previous honours.

She said: ‘’I’m so excited to be representing Doncaster.

Kelly Dishot has been honoured with a prestigious UK beauty honour.

"My private home salon in Scawsby is a space I’m extremely proud of with clients travelling from Barnsley, Wakefield and York to see me.

"I specialise in brows and placed 25th in the UK in this category last year so be shortlisted again is amazing and to place again this year would be a dream.’’

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Introducing district and regional rounds, finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event held in Birmingham.

The event will be hosted over two days by celebrities Jake Quickenden and Duncan James on April 21 and 22.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit hairandbeautyawards.co.uk

