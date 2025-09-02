Doncaster beauty queen wins prestigious intercontinental title

A Doncaster beauty queen has landed a prestigious modelling crown – after being named Miss Intercontinental UK 2025.

Emily Gibbins beat off the challenge of scores of other women to land the title at a glittering ceremony.

She said: “I am honoured to have been crowned Miss Intercontinental UK 2025.

"My pageant journey began over seven years ago and during that time I have grown so much as an individual and learnt the importance of resilience, confidence, and determination to use my voice for a positive change.”

The UK final took place over three days and included interviews, photogenic, swimwear, and evening gown rounds.

She said: “Each gave me the chance to showcase not only my hard work and preparation for the pageant but also the values I represent.

“In the lead-up to the finals, I stayed committed to supporting my community from supporting my local children’s hospital and foodbank, to proudly becoming a Girlguiding UK volunteer.

"I will be working with Rainbows, the youngest age group in Girlguiding, where I look forward to helping girls build confidence, develop life skills, and grow a strong sense of self-worth.

“My advocacy is around female empowerment and self love which is why I created ‘Miss Sister’, a platform inspired by my own experiences of growing up without a sister figure during challenging periods.

"Through Miss Sister, I aim to build a community where young women can find strength, encouragement, and sisterhood — ensuring no one feels alone in navigating life’s challenges. I also launched ‘Positively You’, a campaign that promotes self-love, body appreciation, and mental wellbeing.

"Winning Miss Intercontinental United Kingdom is not only a dream come true, but also an incredible opportunity to extend the reach of my advocacy and continue to support those around me.

"I plan to expand the reach of my work nationally, partnering with communities across the UK to empower the next generation with confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

“As I prepare to represent the United Kingdom on the international stage later this year at the Miss Intercontinental pageant, I am proud to stand for British resilience, sisterhood, and positivity.

"Since 1971, Miss Intercontinental has celebrated women’s power, beauty, and purpose, bringing together women from across the world who embody leadership, advocacy, and cultural pride.

"This journey has taught me the importance of believing in yourself and if you put your mind to something it will work out better than you imagine.

"For me, Miss Intercontinental UK is more than a title but an opportunity to inspire others to believe in themselves and stay authentic to what you truly desire.

Emily is seeking financial sponsorship to support her journey as Miss Intercontinental UK 2025.

She said: “Your support will enable me to focus on my preparation to represent the United Kingdom on the international stage. In return, sponsors will receive promotional all social media platforms, posts, articles and press releases.

“If you would like to be involved in this exciting opportunity please contact me on my Instagram.”

You can contact Emily here – Instagram- @emilyg_pageants