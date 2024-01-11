Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister, who is currently Ms Eco Pageants UK 1st runner up, will be competing for the title of Ms Eco Pageants UK later this year, has signed up for her next charity challenge.

Charlotte will be fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity by abseiling 160ft down the Owen Building in Sheffield.

The abseil takes place on Saturday March 16, 2024.

This is Charlotte’s newest challenge after previously sky diving, bungee jumping, running the Sheffield Half Marathon and last year completing a fire and glass walk all in of charity.

Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister is abseiling 160ft for charity.

The hospital is a charity that she has supported since the pandemic and provides world-class care to around 260,000 children.

She said: “I love supporting the hospital and to be able to do something like a 160ft abseil is something I’d never thought of doing but I can’t wait! Hopefully it will not only raise vital funds but it will also raise awareness of the incredible work the staff do.”