Doncaster beauty queen selected to carry the Baton of Hope in Sheffield

More than 70 MPs and an army of volunteers from around the country have signed up to endorse and support the Baton Of Hope – the biggest suicide prevention initiative the UK has ever seen.

An exquisite baton, designed and crafted by goldsmiths and silversmiths to the Royal family, will be carried across the UK by families and friends bereaved by suicide.

The Baton Of Hope was founded by fathers Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip who both lost a son to suicide.

Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister

Mike said: “In the same way the Olympic torch celebrates physical health we hope this special symbol will come to represent and promote mental well-being.

"Through its tour of the UK we hope to smash the stigma which prevents so many people from talking about their problems and prompt a public conversation about something that, for too long, has been swept under the carpet. It is a symbol for Hope and for positive change.”

The UK suicide statistics have stagnated for more than 20 years. It is the biggest killer of the country’s under 35-year-old adults. Most experts agree that majority of suicides are preventable.

Former BBC and Sky News journalist Mike helped to set up the initiative after losing his own son Ross to suicide in 2021. Ross left a farewell letter asking his family to fight for better mental health provision. He had struggled with depression for more than ten years and after becoming suicidal, he asked the NHS for therapy. He was put on a six month long waiting list and died two weeks into the wait.

Its specially designed baton will tour UK towns and cities for two weeks in Summer 2023, reaching Sheffield on June 28 it will be raising the profile of this issue like never before.

Together we can reduce the stigma, and get better at asking questions, listening, and directing people to the right help. Together we can saves.