Miss Great Britain is the longest running and one of the most prestigious pageants in the UK. In 2020 it added a the Ms Great Britain title. Established in 1945, the competition marks its 79th anniversary in 2024.

The event will take place on Friday October 18 in Leicester and is set to be a night of glamour and entertainment, which will honour the achievements and shared goals of the 75 grand finalists competing for the coveted titles of Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic.

A panel of expert judges will face the challenging task of selecting the winners at the Athena. The audience is in for a treat with a spectacular catwalk-style stage show featuring all 75 national finalists, along with live entertainment and a three-course meal.

Charlotte Lister.

Charlotte said: “I’ve watched the Miss GB pageant closely for years since Ashley Powell won in the Miss GB title as she is fellow South Yorkshire pageant queen, but the time was never right.

"Last year I was selected to compete but do due problems with migraines last year wasn’t the right time but thanks to medication my migraines are now under control so I decided to re apply and I was over the moon to find out I was accepted.

"This really is a dream come true and I can’t wait for October. But in the meantime I have some incredible appearances lined up from snorkelling with sharks for charity, abseiling for The Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital and running Race for Life for the 5th year.

"It’s also great to be working with my sponsor The Crown Hotel Bawtry once again who have supported me with my charity work over the last ten years.”

The Crown Hotel Bawtry has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Charlotte, starting over ten years ago with a ‘sleep out’ taking place at the hotel for charity Safe @ Last.