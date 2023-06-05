Charlotte decided to create an online charity magazine for the pageant community called Crowns and Sashes as a way to share pageant interviews from across the world and fundraise during the pandemic.

After two years and nearly 30 issues later, Charlotte has raised just over £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the success of the magazine Charlotte also released a podcast help highlight awareness of various topics that are close to the pageant community.

Charlotte (left) is pictured with Natasha Streatfield Ms Royal Suffolk

She has also created ebooks which are full of pageant tips for both people new to pageants as well as current pageant contestants.

Charlotte said: “To reach this huge milestone is an incredible achievement when I had the idea to create my own magazine I never thought it would be this successful or raise so much money for charity.

"The magazine is growing each month and is being read across the world as well as featuring pageant queens from the UK, Europe, America, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do have more plans for the future but it’s just finding the right time along with lots of planning.

"A huge thank you to my team that help me with social media and interviews without it wouldn’t be possible.”