Doncaster beauty queen raises over £3,000 from charity magazine

Charlotte Lister from Doncaster, who was crowned Ms Diamond UK 2021/2022 and is now competing for the Ms Eco UK crown has reached a huge milestone in her fundraising efforts for the Samaritans, Coppafeel and Daisychain.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:03 BST

Charlotte decided to create an online charity magazine for the pageant community called Crowns and Sashes as a way to share pageant interviews from across the world and fundraise during the pandemic.

After two years and nearly 30 issues later, Charlotte has raised just over £3,000.

Due to the success of the magazine Charlotte also released a podcast help highlight awareness of various topics that are close to the pageant community.

Charlotte (left) is pictured with Natasha Streatfield Ms Royal SuffolkCharlotte (left) is pictured with Natasha Streatfield Ms Royal Suffolk
She has also created ebooks which are full of pageant tips for both people new to pageants as well as current pageant contestants.

Charlotte said: “To reach this huge milestone is an incredible achievement when I had the idea to create my own magazine I never thought it would be this successful or raise so much money for charity.

"The magazine is growing each month and is being read across the world as well as featuring pageant queens from the UK, Europe, America, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

"I do have more plans for the future but it’s just finding the right time along with lots of planning.

"A huge thank you to my team that help me with social media and interviews without it wouldn’t be possible.”

*Ms Eco Pageants UK 2023 will win an incredible prize package, a year of activities and support from the competition team.

