Doncaster beauty queen nominated for a pageant industry award for the second year running
Charlotte Lister from Doncaster who was Ms Diamond UK 2021, and is competing for the title of Ms Eco UK this year, won the Pageant Industry Award for Pageant Media for her charity magazine Crowns and Sashes in September 2022.
She’s since found out it’s been nominated for the Pageant Media Award again for 2023 and she’s been nominated for the inspirational queen award due to her work with the local community and continued charity work.
To date the magazine has raised over £2,600 for the Samaritans and Coppafeel Charities and even has a YouTube channel and podcast to highlight more pageantry journeys.
Even though the magazine started with only the UK pageantry scene in mind it has developed to include international pageant queens from across the world.
Charlotte said: “To be recognised by the fellow pageant community for the effort and work that goes into publishing the magazine each month along with the amount of money that has been raised is an incredible feeling.