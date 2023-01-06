Doncaster beauty queen nominated for a pageant industry award for the second year running

She’s since found out it’s been nominated for the Pageant Media Award again for 2023 and she’s been nominated for the inspirational queen award due to her work with the local community and continued charity work.

To date the magazine has raised over £2,600 for the Samaritans and Coppafeel Charities and even has a YouTube channel and podcast to highlight more pageantry journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though the magazine started with only the UK pageantry scene in mind it has developed to include international pageant queens from across the world.

Photo from last years Pageant Industry Awards with Charlotte (second from left)