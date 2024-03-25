Doncaster beauty queen joins with others for a sponsored snorkel with sharks
Five women are took part in the event which raised money for Daisychain charity which supports families, parents and carers, young people with an autism spectrum condition and siblings.
The event was organised by Shannon Allsop from Sheffield who is a Miss Eco Pageants UK finalist.
Charlotte said: “I love snorkelling and had the opportunity to do this last year for charity so when Shannon got in touch about another snorkelling experience with fellow pageant queens from across the UK all in aid of raising money for charity was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. It was such a great day.”
Charlotte will be competing in Ms Great Britain 2024 in October at Athena in Leicester and is sponsored by The Crown Hotel in Bawtry.