The event at the Royal Geographical Society on January 30 included a mix of chief executives of voluntary organisations and corporations, representatives of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, high profile speakers and media.

Charlotte was invited on the One Show as she signed up to micro volunteer with the RSCPA last year via the Big Help Out App and has continued to do so.

She found out about the Big Help Out via social media in 2023 and has completed a number of activities from signing petitions to putting out food for hedgehogs and cleaning bird feeders to help prevent the spread of bird diseases.

Charlie with presenter Matt Allwright.

Charlotte has had so many personal benefits from volunteering including gaining knowledge and improving mental health she actively encourages others to complete tasks set by the RSPCA by posting them on social media to help create a “ripple effect”.

She said: “Volunteering is a great way to give back to the community or local charities the RSPCA micro volunteering has been amazing as you learn so much, you can do tasks that are suitable for you and get back to nature. If you want to give back the Big Help Out out is a great way to match you with a cause or charity close to your heart.”

The Big Help Out was originally conceived for His Majesty The King’s Coronation in 2023, when approximately 7.2 million people lent a hand to 33,000 organisations over 55,000 volunteering activities.

The Big Help Out grew from a coalition of thousands of British charities, from national institutions like the Scouts, RVS and Rotary to the smallest community groups in every part of the country. It’s a day to give everyone the chance to try out volunteering – whatever they are interested in from sports clubs to litter picks to helping their neighbours get through tough times - and feel the benefits that volunteering brings. and is supported by organisations from across the sectors from the Church of England, and UK Sport to Microsoft and Asda.

Doncaster beauty queen Charlie Lister at the launch The Big Help Out on BBC 1's The One Show.

In 2024, The Big Help Out returns for three days during 7th - 9th of June. Last year more than 7 million took part, this year they are hopping for more with the Big Help Out will take place over three days from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th June 2024, at the end of Volunteers’ Week.

Organisations are invited to register and upload their volunteering opportunities on the updated Big Help Out Platform, before it goes live to the public in April. Even the smallest of actions can make a great big difference. Get involved at www.thebighelpout.org.uk

How can people get involved in this years Big Help Out?