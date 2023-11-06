Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister, who was the previous Ms Diamond UK and is now Ms Eco Pageants UK 1st runner up will be taking on her next charity challenge to support Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.

Firefly was founded in 2006 by Denise Dunn after her personal experience with cancer, Firefly help local people in their time of need, making a difficult time a little easier.

Firefly is now run by Dee’s fiancé Chewy Bacchus and close family friend Paul Taylor after Dee passed away in 2014, with a promise to Dee to keep her legacy running.

The Firefly Express vehicles provide free transport to local cancer patients and their families in the borough of Doncaster to regional treatment hospitals, using a team of volunteer drivers. There is currently a fleet of eight vehicles to cope with the ever-increasing requirements. for their brand new event to support local patients and staff.

Beauty queen Charlotte Lister.

Charlotte’s next challenge is fire-walking, which is the practice of walking barefoot on hot embers at a temperature of up to 1,200F (that’s 650C) and glass walking, which she will be doing on November 10 at the Dome cycle track along with a number of others to help raise vital funds for this cause.

This is Charlotte’s newest charity event after previously completing Race for Life, the Sheffield Half Marathon, bungee jumping and even sky diving all for charity.