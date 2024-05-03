Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chalotte Lister, aged 36, who will be a finalist in Ms Great Britain in October, swapped her make up for mud as she posed for a very different kind of photoshoot, all to help promote Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy event, which she will take part in for real next month.

Entries are open for the of the mud-splattered 5k obstacle course that everyone can take part in, whatever their fitness level.

And in South Yorkshire it will be held on Saturday 8 June at Graves Park, Sheffield, where there is also a Muddy Kids - their own version of the fun event.

Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister gets pretty muddy to dish the dirt on cancer. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

There is also the option to do the traditional Race for Life 3k, 5k or 10k on Sunday 9 June at the same venue.

Then Charlotte, who has already held three national pageant titles and represented the UK twice internationally, will be going mud free when she takes part in her local Race for Life event at Town Fields, Doncaster, on Sunday 16 June, where there are 3k, 5k and 10k events.

For those who can’t make Sheffield or Doncaster, there is also a Race for Life 5k at Knowle Park, Barnsley on Sunday 30 June.

Every year around 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Yorkshire and The Humber. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Charlotte was only three years old when her dad, Phil, 63, was diagnosed with Hodkin Lymphoma. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the good news was he was given the all-clear.

Charlotte said: “I can’t remember much about it, but knew went to the hospital because he was poorly. The treatment resulted in him being unable to father a brother or sister for me, but I am so grateful to still have my dad to be there and watch me grow up and then become a fantastic granddad for my own daughter Evie, 13.”

But cancer didn’t leave Charlotte’s family. She lost her grandma, Grannie P, after 10 years of treatment for skin and lung cancer, then her granddad died from bowel cancer.

Her other nan passed away during the pandemic of throat cancer. She had lost her husband to stomach cancer before Charlotte was born.

But Charlotte’s had better news when aunt, Pandy, 57, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and then cervical cancer in 2022, was treated successfully and is now in remission.

Charlotte has supported Cancer Research UK for many years, taking part in Race for Life events over the years, including being the special guest at Doncaster to officially set the runners off.

“The charity has always been very close to my heart and thanks to research my dad and my aunt are still part of my life. But I still lost all my grandparents to cancer, so that’s why it’s so important for me to support Cancer Research UK by raising awareness and money to help more families stay together. It’s amazing doctors and scientists are also working to find kinder treatments with less side effects, so people won’t suffer from long term or life changing side effects, like my dad.

Charlotte took part in the special photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of Bawtry Hall.

“I had a fantastic time doing this rather more unusual kind of modelling job I’m used to for Pretty Muddy. We had to swap real mud for chocolate spread on the day, but the pictures have come out brilliantly and show you can still have fun while getting dirty. I now hope they give inspiration to others to sign up for Pretty Muddy and join me at the real thing in Sheffield next month.

“I have already rounded up a gang of family and friends to join me, along with a team from my pageant sponsor, The Crown Hotel in Bawtry.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

All obstacles on the Pretty Muddy course are designed with fun in mind and participants are free to skip past any which they don’t want to do. Obstacles include a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, inflatable pink tubes, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant slide into a mud pool as a finale.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in South Yorkshire, said: “We are grateful to Charlotte for being such a brilliant Pretty Muddy model for us and for being a model supporter of Cancer Research UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across South Yorkshire to follow Charlotte’s lead and get muddy to help raise funds for life-saving research. Our Pretty Muddy obstacles are designed to be fun and believe us they are! Pretty Muddy is not about coming first, it’s about having fun, it’s all about acting like a big kid again.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.** Race for Life and Pretty Muddy have the power not only to transform lives, but to save them.”

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent over £5 million on research in Yorkshire. Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

Pretty Muddy events in the South Yorkshire region

Sheffield Graves Park – Saturday 8 June - Pretty Muddy

Sheffield Graves Park – Sunday 9 June – Race for Life 3k, 5k, 10k

Doncaster Town Fields – Sunday 16 June – Race for Life 3k, 5k 10k

Barnsley Knowle Park – Sunday 10 June – Race for Life 5k

To enter, visit raceforlife.org