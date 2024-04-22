Doncaster beauty queen completes 160ft abseil for charity
Charlotte was fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity by abseiling 160ft down the Owen Building in Sheffield.
This was Charlotte newest challenge after previously sky diving, bungee jumping, running the Sheffield Half Marathon and last year completing a fire and glass walk all in of charity.
The Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital is a charity that she has supported since the pandemic. Sheffield Children’s Hospital provides world-class care to around 260,000 children from all over the world.
Charlotte said: “I love supporting the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and the abseil was an amazing event! It was slightly scary at first but it was a huge achievement for myself. It was a great way to raise vital funds for such an amazing charity.”
