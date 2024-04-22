Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte was fundraising for The Children’s Hospital Charity by abseiling 160ft down the Owen Building in Sheffield.

This was Charlotte newest challenge after previously sky diving, bungee jumping, running the Sheffield Half Marathon and last year completing a fire and glass walk all in of charity.

The Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital is a charity that she has supported since the pandemic. Sheffield Children’s Hospital provides world-class care to around 260,000 children from all over the world.

Charlotte Lister.